Rotary District 6780 Governor Cindy Gammons of Lafayette visited the Hartsville Rotary Club last week to share her vision for Rotary during her one-year term as governor.
Pictured from left are: Greg Clements (Hartsville treasurer), Martha Jo Jewell, Dwight Jewell, Janie Oldham, Seth Thurman, Gammons, Mark Presley (Hartsville president), Jerry Ford, Peg Shonebarger (Hartsville secretary), Jerry Richmond and Jack McCall.
