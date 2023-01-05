The Trousdale County High School basketball teams have resumed play following a break of almost two weeks, and eight out of the teams’ next nine nights of action will be against District 8-A competition.
After resuming play with games against visiting Jackson County on Tuesday night, those league games will start Friday when Trousdale County hosts East Robertson.
The Yellow Jackets lost all three games that they played against the Indians in 2022. However, he game in Hartsville needed overtime before the Jackets fell, 65-61.
From there, the Indians went on to win the district tournament and the Class A State Tournament. It was the program’s fifth state championship.
Last season, the Lady Jackets did not fare well against the Lady Indians as they suffered three, 20-plus-point losses.
Other district games on tap for Friday will consist of Jo Byrns at Merrol Hyde Merrol and STEM Preparatory Academy at Knowledge Academies.
Entering the new year, Trousdale County and East Robertson are both 2-0 in district play. On the girls’ side, Jo Byrns and Merrol Hyde Magnet are 1-1, while Knowledge Academies and STEM Prep are both at 0-2.
In the boys standings, Jo Byrns and East Robertson are tied at 2-0, followed by Trousdale County and Knowledge Academies at 1-1. Merrol Hyde Magnet and STEM are 0-2.
