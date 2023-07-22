Dixie Darline Moore, 70, of Hartsville, passed away on July 18, 2023, at Hartsville Health and Rehab.
She was preceded in death by: her son, Jason Moore; husband, Larry Moore; and her father, Alonzo Graham.
She is survived by: her son, Brian Moore of Castalian Springs; daughter, Amy (Shane) Davenport of Hartsville; mother, Mildred Graham of Hartsville; brother, Garry (Brenda) Graham of Pleasant Shade; and sister, Brenda (Darrell) Gross of Hartsville.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Friday, conducted by Edward Anderson and Eddy Gregory.
Interment was held in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Visitation with the family was from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. until the service time Friday.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
