The annual Dixon Springs ice cream social will take place on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. The event is resuming after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Dixon Springs Preservation Association host the event for the residents of the community … or for anyone who just loves ice cream and wants to attend the free event.
As it has in the past, the social will be held in the old Cox’s General Store building, located on the main street of the community. It’s one of five old buildings that the association has worked to restore and preserve.
Attendees will find all of the traditional flavors of homemade ice cream and perhaps a new flavor or two. Expect to sample a serving of strawberry, vanilla, chocolate or peach. One member of the association plans to bring their prize-winning Oreo ice cream.
What started as an effort to bring members of the community together, the yearly event has also become a means of welcoming new residents to the area. It is open to the public and is all you can eat. The store has old photos and documents from the community hanging on the walls, and tables and chairs will be set up for people to sit and converse. If individuals are new to Trousdale or Smith counties, the Dixon Spring community sits on the line between the two counties. Individuals are encouraged to come and meet area residents and enjoy the ice cream.
