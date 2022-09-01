Since his election on Aug. 4, Jack McCall has been working to transition into his new role as the Trousdale County Mayor.
With the assistance of former mayor Stephen Chambers, McCall has been brought up-to-date on processes and procedures within the county government.
“I’ve been getting up to speed on what’s going on,” said McCall. “Mayor Chambers brought me up to speed on the grants and processes that have been going on. He has been very gracious.”
Last week, newly-elected county officials attended training sessions that are required by the state as part of the orientation process.
“As I was in county official training (last) week, the things they stressed were communication and cooperation,” said McCall. “(At the training session), there was a panel discussion with five incumbent mayors. One of the things the incumbent mayors stressed is possibly having a monthly newsletter. Something I learned while I was campaigning is that people — especially those who have moved here in the last five years — don’t always know what’s going on. We do have the capability on our county website to post a newsletter each month.”
However, McCall knows that keeping his constituency informed is only one challenge that he will face as the new mayor.
“People have told me I’m going to feel overwhelmed,” said McCall. “I don’t feel overwhelmed yet, but at the same time, I’m beginning to get greater insight into all the challenges. There are different departments that need some work. A couple of departments are pretty divided, and we need to find some middle ground. However, my interviews with the department heads were very refreshing, and I really like them.”
Apart from the challenges that come with the job, talking to people and getting to know them is one aspect of the occupation that McCall relishes.
“One thing I’ve really enjoyed a great deal is getting out and talking to people and finding out what they are thinking,” said McCall. “I was advised by some of the incumbent mayors to be a good listener, because lots of times, people just want to know that they are heard.”
However, in addition to being a good listener, McCall knows that it is imperative to find a balance between satisfying wants and doing the most good for the most people.
“Everyone wants more,” said McCall. “The government wants more money, and the populous wants more tax relief. They work against each other. To communicate the needs and seek out a balance of doing the best for the most is what we’re working for.”
As mayor, McCall is not working alone as he has his staff working alongside him. Furthermore, he will soon be working closely with the new Trousdale County Commission.
“I have a wonderful staff ... it’s just a great group of people,” said McCall. “That is very important to me. And I’m excited about the new (county commission). It is really a bright group of men and women that are coming in. Suddenly, the (commission) is much younger. I said at one meeting, ‘What the (commission) is giving up in wisdom, it is not sacrificing in intelligence, because we have a bunch of bright, young people.’ So, I feel good, and I look forward to working with them.”
McCall officially begins his term today.
