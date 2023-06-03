Donald “Lewis” Brockman, 62, of Hartsville, passed away on May 5 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.
Born on Nov. 25, 1960 in Paso Robles, California, he was the son of late James Donald Brockman and Annette Wheet Brockman of Columbia, Kentucky.
He is the grandson of late Bingham and Eleanor Brockman and Luther and Maude Wheet of Columbia, Kentucky.
He is also preceded in death by a sister, Annetta LaShaune Thornton of Wartburg.
He is survived by: one son, Dustin Brockman of Columbia, Kentucky; one granddaughter, Skye Brockman of Columbia; two sisters, Debbie Brockman of Winchester, Kentucky, Monica (Jeff) Burton of Murray, Kentucky; and significant other and best friend, Becky Stanley of Castalian Springs, along with her adult children and her nine grandchildren, who called him grandpa.
Lewis was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Cremation has been chosen, and the family will plan a celebration of life at a later date.
Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation in Oliver Springs was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.