Donna Jeanne Brockett, 63, of Hartsville, passed away on Jan. 29, 2023, at her home.
Donna was born on Independence Day — July 4, 1959 — to the late Donald and Janice Taylor Sparks in Camden.
She was a long-time waitress at the popular Gallatin restaurant Top Hog BBQ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Douglas Sparks.
She is survived by: her husband, Sonny Brockett; a son, Stormy Brockett-Hartsville; daughter, Sunny (Thomas) Anderson of Lafayette; four grandchildren, Brock Carman, Drew Carman, Jayden Scott, Baylee Anderson; two brothers, Donald “Butch” (Susan) Sparks of Madison, Eric (Amy) Wimberly of Portland; and sister, Denise (Chris) Green of Gallatin.
Donna’s wishes were to be cremated, and no services are planned at this time.
Anthony Funeral Home in Hartsville was entrusted with the arrangements.
