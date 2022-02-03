Kailen and Chloe Donoho were recognized between Trousdale County’s basketball games on Jan. 24 for becoming the first pair of sisters in Lady Jackets history to each score 1,000 career points.
Kailen, pictured at left, is a senior on the current team and reached the mark earlier this season, Chloe, right, reached the mark during her senior season in 2021 but was unable to have a ceremony because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The sisters are pictured along with Trousdale County girls basketball coach Jared Hawkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.