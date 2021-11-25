Dorothy Frances Wallace, age 83, of Hartsville, passed away Thursday evening, Nov. 18, 2021 at Hartsville Health and Rehab.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Arch & Minnie Dickens Blackwell; son, Ernest Odell Wallace; sister, Doris Shrum; four brothers, Bobby Dean Blackwell, Rhea Garrett Blackwell, James Howard Blackwell & Arch “Bud” Blackwell Jr.
Survivors are: husband, Odell Wallace; nieces, Ann (Roy) Dies, Sandra (Barry) Marshall, Donna West, Darlene (Chris) Linville, Terri (Lonnie) Taylor; great-nieces and nephews, Garrett Dies, Shane Ellis, Stacey Ellis, Eric Marshall, B.J. West, Nick West, Glen Gregory, Melissa Gregory, Alex Gregory; several great-great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 22, officiated by Eld. Eddy Gregory and Eld. Kevin Harrison.
Interment was in Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
