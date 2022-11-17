Dorris Taylor Lentz, 75, of Hartsville, passed away on Nov. 14, 2022, at the Pavilion in Lebanon.
Dorris grew up in Carthage and was a graduate of Smith County High School (class of 1965) and Middle Tennessee State University (class of 1969).
She was a third-grade teacher at Carthage Elementary School and cared deeply for each of the hundreds of children she taught over her 33-year career.
Dorris is survived by: her devoted husband of 46 years, Bob Lentz of Hartsville; brother, Don Taylor of Lebanon; sister, Sylvia (Gerald) Bordenet of Gallatin; and uncle, Buddy (Alice) Taylor of Lebanon.
She was a dearly beloved aunt to her five nieces and nephews and their families, including Bud Taylor of Jackson, Kathy Sherfield of Carthage, Tim Bordenet of Kentucky, Patrick Bordenet of Murfreesboro and Genevieve Bordenet of Hendersonville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, W.E. and Edna Taylor of Carthage, and her father and mother-in-law, Grover and Clara Lentz of Hartsville. Also preceding her in death was her last and best-loved dog, Baby, as well as the many previous dogs and other animals who seemed to find her doorstep just when they needed her most.
Dorris was a kind and beautiful person who laughed often and loved well. She will live forever in the hearts of those fortunate enough to be on the receiving end of that love.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at noon on Friday, conducted by Steve Bode. Interment will be in Hartsville Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the service time on Friday.
Anthony Funeral Home in Hartsville was entrusted with the arrangements.
