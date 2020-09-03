Douglas McArthur Mungle, age 69, of Dixon Springs, passed away Thursday evening, Aug. 27, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by: parents, James “Buck” & Novella Mungle; wife, Ann Mungle; two brothers, Jimmy & Harry Mungle; three sisters, Sue McCloud, Faye Mungle & Brenda Hauskins.
Survivors are: son, Michael Mungle; two daughters, Shannon (Kelly) Whitley, Denise (Harley) Timbs; six grandchildren, Michelle Hendrix, Michael Hendrix, Carson Mungle, Garrett (Shiphrah) Cato, Morgan Davis & Hailey (Chase) Robertson; four great-grandchildren, Jase Davis, Willow Cato, Anna Beth Davis & Thomas Maui; three brothers, Joe (Patricia) Mungle, Donald Mungle & William Mungle.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 30, officiated by Bro. Kenneth Swaffer.
Interment was in Friendship Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Sherry’s Run.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
