Douglas Nelson Lankford, 68, of Hartsville, passed away on July 6, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Nashville, TN.
Doug was born on Aug. 27, 1954, in Sumner County, to the late Harvey Ford Lankford and Louise Pryor Lankford.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Lankford, and Larry Dewayne Lankford.
He is survived by: his brother, Michael (Melissa) Lankford of Gallatin; three sisters, Lois Collier of Goodletsville, Connie Sue (Roger) Young of Gallatin, and Faye (Sam) Moore of Lafayette; along with many nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.