The Downtown Sound, a new summer concert series, is coming to downtown Hartsville beginning in May and running through August.
Each month, the event will be free of charge and will feature Middle Tennessee southern rock and country artists.
“The Downtown Sound is a concert series that we are putting on in Hartsville,” said event coordinator Mike Potts. “It is going to be free to the public, so people can come on down and bring their lawn chair and see it.
“It will be held on the second Thursday of each month starting in May and ending in August. The dates will be May 11, June 8, July 13, and Aug. 10. It is going to run from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with the music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. We will set up on Court Street next to the courthouse and will have food trucks and street vendors there. So, hopefully people will come out and eat and hang out with us and enjoy the music.”
Willy Scruggs, who is a guitarist and vocalist for the band the Scarecrows, is a life-long resident of Hartsville. His group has been selected to kick off the Downtown Sound series on May 11.
“The first band (that will be featured) is called the Scarecrows,” said Potts. “They do southern rock. They’ve performed everywhere around the area. They’re traveling across the United States, so they’re big-time. They have a new song that is out on (several of) the music platforms that can be downloaded, and they’re doing very well with it. They open for Bucky Covington several times a year, so they have a pretty good following.”
The band is in its third year of existence.
“We started the Scarecrows a little over two years ago,” Scruggs said. “Cory Rowe and I were the two originals, and then we added Rocky Covington — the brother of Bucky Covington, who was on American Idol. We do some opening up for Bucky and other artists.”
For vendors interested in participating in the Downtown Sound concert series, spots will be available for setting up along Main Street.
“We’ve asked permission to block off Main Street from the corner of Court Street to in front of the courthouse,” said Potts. “Vendors will be able to come and purchase an area to set up for their business.”
To purchase spaces for the Downtown Sound series, food trucks and street vendors can find the event on Facebook by visiting www.facebook.com/events/2112062735645247.
