The Trousdale County High School softball team added two more wins recently, including a 7-2 victory over visiting Jo Byrns on April 13.
The Lady Jackets improved their overall record to 8-2 but, more importantly, moved to 2-0 in District 8-A play.
TCHS rode the hot bat of sophomore Kayleigh Dunn. Dunn belted two home runs and drove in five.
“Kayleigh’s five RBI tonight and two home runs set the tone for our win,” Lady Jacket Head Coach Blake Satterfield said. “She has continued to impress us all at the plate. However, one thing that might go unnoticed to some is her ability as a catcher and what she can do in terms of controlling the game behind the plate.”
Maddie Lee and Emma Holder added two hits each, and Ruthie Mink, Bailey Hines, and Mary Linville all provided one hit.
Lee was the winning pitcher as she had three strikeouts while giving up six hits and one earned run.
- On Monday, TCHS erupted for 18 hits in a 12-4 victory over visiting Smith County .
The visitors jumped on top with a home run in the first inning, but Holder tied the game with a home run of her own in the Lady Jackets’ first at-bat. The hosts added another run in that frame and never trailed again.
“I thought Holder played really well tonight,” Satterfield said. “Her first home run of the year sparked some energy for the other girls, and she made some great defensive plays tonight as well.”
Dunn blasted her fifth home run of the year in the fifth inning, and Cayden Ray came up with her first career round-tripper one inning later.
Holder, Lee, Dunn, and Taren Simmons were all credited with three hits. Ray added two hits, while Hines, Leah Banks, Mink, and Hunter Cothron all had one hit.
Lee had double-digit strikeouts (11) while giving up seven hits and one earned run.
The Lady Jackets have two district games scheduled for next week as they will host East Robertson on Monday and travel to Jo Byrns on Tuesday.
