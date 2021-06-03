Dwight Dale Hoffman, age 59, of Hartsville, passed away on May 21, 2021.
He was born Sept. 8, 1961 and was preceded in death by his mother, Diane Grace Brainard, and his father, Robert Hoffman.
He is survived by: husband, Eric L. Wallace; sisters Lori (Thomas, deceased) Oldham of Hartsville, Leslie Hoffman (Scott, deceased) Schrembeck of Panama City Beach, FL, Peggy Phillips of Saginaw, TX.
A Celebration of Life was held at Hartsville United Methodist Church on Thursday, May 27, officiated by Rev. Abraham Zimmerman with music by Seth Thurman.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society are requested.
