Dwight Huddleston, 71, of Lebanon, died on May 29, 2022, at his residence.
Born on Dec. 14, 1950, he was the son of the late A.V. and Dimple Jones Huddleston and was preceded in death by a sister, Christine Cassity.
Dwight was a long-time barber in Lebanon.
He is survived by: his loving wife, Diane Huddleston of Lebanon; step-children, Danyel Millett of Lebanon, Erin McCamey of Greenville, James Belcher of Lebanon; grandchildren, Connor Davis, Lochlan Millett, Kaegan Millett, Sammy McCamey, Tabitha (David) Seaboch; great-grandchild, Nolan Seaboch; siblings, Jane (Roger) Martin of Carthage, Phyllis (Charles) Griffith of Alexandria, Ricky Huddleston of Carthage, Mai (Tom) Clenney of Lebanon, Margie (Donny) Martin of Defeated Creek, Tracy (Waylon) Kyle of Temperance Hall; nieces and nephews; sister-at-heart, Odelene (Shorty) Tullum of Baxter; and aunt, Martha Cavanaugh of Michigan.
Thanks to all the special friends and family for all the love and prayers the last eight years.
The Huddleston family has chosen cremation at Dwight’s request and no services are planned at this time.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with his care.
