Portland, TN (37148)

Today

A mixture of rain and snow showers. High 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Snow and windy conditions this evening will give way to a mostly cloudy sky late. Low -2F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.