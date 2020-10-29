Hartsville’s Early Bird Café is back open under new management.
Randy Beach Jr. and Alexis Hodge are now operating the restaurant, which reopened Monday and has long been a favorite breakfast stop in Trousdale County.
“We got it about three months ago and have been doing things here and there. We weren’t sure when we’d be able to open, but over the last month we’ve really put a lot of things together,” Hodge said.
She added that they chose to keep the Early Bird name “because that’s how people know it.”
Early Bird is open seven days a week from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. and has kept much of its traditional menu while adding some new things. Meat-and-three options will be available daily for lunch and a kids’ menu has been added as well.
“It’s been a journey but we’re excited to be open,” Hodge said. “We still have a regular lunch menu, but we think people like home-cooked meals too. So we’re making it work!”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
