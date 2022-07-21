Tennessee’s early voting season is underway ahead of the Aug. 4 primary election, which features each party’s candidates for governor, the state Legislature and Congress — along with five open seats on the Tennessee Supreme Court.
The midterm elections in some of Tennessee’s 95 counties also include races for district attorney, local judges and ballot referenda.
Governor’s race
Gov. Bill Lee is running unopposed in the GOP primary, while three Democratic candidates are vying for their party’s nomination for governor. They are Jason Martin, a physician, J.B. Smiley, Jr., a Memphis councilmember, and Carnita Atwater, a community advocate.
Congress
In Nashville, incumbent U.S. House Rep. Jim Cooper’s decision to not seek reelection has opened the door for nine candidates in the race. Among the Republicans vying for the seat are former state House Speaker Beth Harwell, Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles and Tennessee National Guard Brig. Gen. Kurt Winstead.
State Sen. Heidi Campbell is the sole Democratic candidate running in the primary.
In Memphis, U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, a Democratic, and David Kustoff, also representing Memphis and West Tennessee as a Republican, and Chuck Fleischmann, an East Tennessee Republican, all face challengers this year.
Five Congressmen are running unopposed in the primary, including U.S. Reps. Diana Harshbarger, Tim Burchett, Scott DesJarlais, John Rose and Mark Green.
State Legislature
All of Tennessee’s 99 House seats are up for election this year. In the state Senate, 17 of 33 seats are on the ballot.
Here’s what you need to know about how you can cast your ballot in the upcoming midterm elections ...
Early voting
Early voting began last Friday and continues through July 30. To find early voting polling locations, individuals can visit GoVoteTN.
If you haven’t yet registered to vote, you are out of luck for the August primary. The deadline was July 5, but you still have time to register before the November election. That voter registration deadline is Oct. 11. You can register to vote online. You’ll need a driver’s license or state-issued ID.
Early voting has the same requirements as election day. Voters need to bring a valid photo ID to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government “are acceptable even if they are expired,” according to the secretary of state. College student IDs are not acceptable.
If one is voting absentee by mail, here are the rules ...
First, absentee voting in Tennessee requires a reason. Some of the acceptable reasons are that you are 60 and older, live in a nursing home or are serving in the military.
One may request an absentee ballot no later than seven days before the election. This year, that deadline is July 28.. Obtain an absentee ballot at your local county election commission office or online.
Election officials are noting that mailing in the absentee ballots this year requires two stamps, not one.
You must return your ballot in time for your election commission to receive it no later than the close of polls on election day, Aug. 4. Hand delivery during early voting or on election day is not permitted.
For a full list of state rules and guidance over the upcoming election, visit the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Aug. 4 Election Information website.
Tennessee Lookout is a nonprofit news site covering state government and politics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.