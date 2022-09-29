Edgar “Stumpy” Buford Thompson Jr., 89, passed away on Sept. 18, 2022.
Stumpy was born Oct. 2, 1932, in Hartsville, to Edgar Buford Thompson and Ruby B. Thompson.
He graduated from Trousdale County High School.
In 1956, Stumpy earned a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Tennessee.
He then started a long career at general dynamics, where he was well thought of and respected.
Stumpy worked in the electrical magnetic interface group at General Dynamics/Lockheed Aircraft as an electrical magnetic control engineer on its various production and special projects aircraft. He traveled all over the United States in that capacity during his time there. Even after his retirement in 1993, he was called back several times for various projects because of his knowledge.
During this time at General Dynamics, Stumpy and his wife, Diane Reed, who passed away after 52 years of marriage on March 17, 2012, spent many years as members of various sports car associations.
Stumpy was involved with the General Dynamics Recreation Sports Club, the Fort Worth Sports Car Club and the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA). He was a life-long member of the SCCA and became sports-car-racing steward, a position he held for many years.
Stumpy also enjoyed time speed distance rallying during the 1980s. Stumpy never lost his love for speed.
Later, he became a member of the North Texas Alegros RV Club. He had a great love of the outdoors and traveling, especially to Big Bend National Park.
Stumpy married his long-time friend, Norma Burton, on March 26, 2020. He quickly learned the joys of a large family.
Norma and Stumpy had big plans to spend their years traveling and just enjoying each day that God gave them. Even with health problems, they felt blessed that they had each other to share each moment.
Stumpy was a fun-loving man. A man of honor and integrity. He was respectful, loyal, compassionate and very generous. He was thankful for all his blessings, especially his loving wife, Norma, and her family, his family and his dear friends near and far … and of course his cat, Tuxedo.
Stumpy’s many interests, enterprizes and pursuits gave him an abundant, happy and full life.
His survivors include: his wife, Norma Burton Thompson; his stepdaughters, Debbie Burkett (and her family), Sheila Kavanaugh (and family); and his niece, Kimberly Ferguson (and family).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stumpy’s memory to the Human Society of North Texas by mailing those to 1840 East Lancaster Ave., Forth Worth, Texas, 76103.
