A meeting last week with school principals prompted the decision to forgo final exams that were to be administered next Tuesday and Wednesday, officially making Monday the last day of school for this school year.
“We had excellent attendance, about 99%, over three weeks of testing,” said Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “We appreciate the efforts of our students and the support of their families.”
Those positive variables factored heavily into the decision to end the school year earlier than originally scheduled.
“We wanted to reward our students,” Satterfield said. “This was at the recommendation of the principals.”
This is the first year since the COVID-19 pandemic arose that students have returned to normal testing conditions.
“The last time we had state assessment data was 2018,” Satterfield said. “Last year, we were on a hybrid model.
“The TCAPs (state standardized tests) count as 25% of the students’ second semester grades. Last year provided a baseline on which to base our learning. This will help us close any learning gaps (due to the pandemic).”
Report cards will be mailed out 11 days after school ends.
“There will be an inservice day for teachers on May 26, so grades and test scores can be processed,” Satterfield said. “Report cards will be mailed out on May 27.”
