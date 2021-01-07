Edwin Lee Martin, age 69, of Carmel, IN, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.
He was preceded in death by: mother, Carrie E. Martin; father, James D. Martin; brothers, James Ronald & Billy Wayne Worley; mother-in-law, Patricia A. Townsend.
Survivors are: wife, Barbara A. Martin; son, Bryce (Camille) Martin; three daughters, Leanne (Mike Cunningham) Martin, Stephanie (Christian) Billeisen, Lindsay Thompson; six grandchildren, Kelsea Martin, Brady Billeisen, Kylie Cunningham, Anna Beth Martin, Khloe Cunningham, Ava Marie Martin; four great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Jane McCall, Anniston Martin, Scarlett Roddy & Taylor Jo Roddy.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, officiated by Eld. Eddy Gregory.
Interment will be in the Stalcup Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday.
Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society for Hamilton County, 1721 Pleasant Street, Noblesville, IN 46060 or the Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church Mission Fund.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfh
hartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.