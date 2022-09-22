From left, Four-year-old adopted daughter Avana White, mother Amber White, 20-year-old biological daughter Michaela Huddleston, 16-year-old biological daughter Gracie Huddleston, 19-year-old biological son Isaac Huddleston, 15-year-old adopted son Antonio White, 18-year-old adopted son Davian White, 14-year-old biological daughter Kiley White, father Dan White and 6-year-old adopted daughter Aria White are all part of a family of 10 who live in Wilson County. The Whites take in foster children, four of whom have become their adopted children.