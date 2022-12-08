Eleanor Walter Ford, a life-long resident of Hartsville, died peacefully in Gallatin on Dec. 3, 2022, surrounded by her immediate family.
Eleanor was born on Nov. 30, 1924, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Ruth and William H. Walter.
Eleanor married Dean Ford on Dec. 24, 1941, and together, they had one son, Stephen.
Eleanor was a florist who owned and operated Flowerland for 36 years.
She enjoyed participating in community events, including singing and performing onstage.
Eleanor was the first president of the Hartsville Parent Teachers Association, was a Brownie Scout Leader, Sunday school teacher, executive director of the Hartsville Chamber of Commerce for two decades, hosted her own radio show (“Lunchtime with Eleanor”), and was Tennessee’s first Ms. Senior Tennessee.
Eleanor is survived by: her son, Stephen Walter Ford (Peggy Ann Ford); grandchildren, Samantha Ford Barnett (Matthew Shay Barnett), Stephen Marshall Ford (Julie Greer Ford); great-grandchildren Ryan Ford Williams (Sarah Hibbs Williams), Kaleb Blake Barnett (Miranda Bugg), Marlie Morgen Ford, Perry Marshall Ford; great-great-grandchildren, Easton Laine Williams, Saylor June Williams, Hadlee Shay Barnett, Novaleigh Paige Barnett; sister, Dolly Jeanne Hudson-Stephon; sister-in-law, Pauline Ford; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Dean Ford; sister, Ann Shepherd; and great-grandson, Mark D. Williams, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at the Hartsville United Methodist Church on Saturday at 2 p.m., conducted by Rev. Tim Dunavant, with visitation preceding the service beginning at noon. Interment will be held in Hartsville Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Eleanor’s name to Hartsville United Methodist Church.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
