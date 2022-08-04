Election day is here, and the local mayoral candidates will be watching the polls closely throughout the day.
Incumbent Stephen Chambers is seeking an additional four years as the Trousdale County mayor. He is being opposed by county commissioner Bill Fergusson and professional speaker Jack McCall.
“I’ve gotten good reception from the people I’ve talked to,” said Chambers. “So, I feel pretty good about it (referencing his campaign).
“I have over a decade of experience working with the state and local government and federal agencies, and I’ve worked hard to address issues that citizens have had concerning transparency of the local government. I’ve been working on the park, downtown revitalization, and more jobs (for people in Trousdale County). So, I’m pretty happy with our progress.”
With a full resume from his time as a county commissioner, Fergusson referred to the mayoral election as a “job opening,” his campaign as an “interview,” and the voters as the “selection committee.”
“I think my message is out there,” said Fergusson. “What I’ve tried to relate to people is that this is a job opening. When I talk to people, I have information for them. This is my resume for the position ... this is my interview, and you’re a part of the selection committee.
“I think people should look at the candidates and what they can bring to the table. I have a well-rounded list as to what I’ve been a part of. Campaign-wise, I think there are some things that I have mention to people that really resonate.”
McCall, on the other hand, says he is “cautiously optimistic.”
“So far, so good,” said McCall. “I’m cautiously optimistic. In a three-way election, anything can happen. It’s probably going to be closer than most people think.
“My approach has been, 40% wins the race, because the other two candidates will have to split 60% of the votes. It would be most unusual if two candidates each got 40%.”
McCall is appreciative for the support that he has experienced thus far.
“I’ve had a great campaign committee working with me,” McCall said. “They are very experienced. Over the last three months, I have been sizing up who the movers and shakers are, and I will lean heavily on their great experience with the court. And I’m comfortable enough in my own skin to ask for help. I’ll gather everyone after the election, and we will plan how to move forward.”
Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell, who has been in office for 26 years, is running for reelection, with Russell being opposed by Daniel Gunter. Gunter is a former Trousdale County K-9 officer.
All 20 county commission seats will be filled today as well, with 16 of the current county commissioners running for reelection.
There are four school board seats that will be filled. Three of those individuals are running unopposed — incumbent John Kerr (District B), Robert F. Atwood III (District D) and Rachael Petty (District E).
A fourth school-board seat in District C will also be filled in the only contested school-board race, involving Deanna Bode and Kayla Ring.
Bode and Ring entered the mix during a special qualifying period after Jason Sullivan resigned in early May. The winner of the District C will fill the final years of Sullivan’s term.
The polls close tonight at 7 p.m. The results of the election will be released after that time.
