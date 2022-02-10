Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Tritium officials announced Tuesday that the company would establish its U.S. manufacturing base in Tennessee.
Tritium DCFC Limited (Tritium), a global leader in the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry, currently expects to create more than 500 new jobs over the next five years in Lebanon, more than doubling its existing workforce across operations in Australia, Europe, Asia and the U.S.
“Tennessee is at the forefront of the electric vehicle evolution, and we are proud to have another global company join the roster of companies that support this thriving industry in our state. We appreciate Tritium’s investment in Lebanon and know that this accomplishment would not be possible without the strong leadership at the state and local community level,” TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said in a press statement.
Located at 1420 Toshiba Drive, Tritium’s Tennessee site will serve as the company’s sole U.S. facility for manufacturing modular direct current (DC) fast chargers, including the company’s award-winning RTM and new PKM150 models. The facility is expected to house up to six production lines, which will produce 10,000 DC fast charger units per year, with the potential to increase production to approximately 30,000 per year at peak capacity.
Production at Tritium’s Lebanon facility is targeted to begin in the third quarter of 2022 and will help the company expand its global impact to surpass the more than 3.6 million high-power charging sessions across the 41 countries where it currently has a presence.
Founded in Australia in 2001, Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary technology to create the world’s most advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Today, the company has more than 450 employees across its operations in Australia, Europe, Asia and the U.S.
In the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 15 economic development projects in Wilson County resulting in approximately 5,000 job commitments and $1 billion in capital investment.
