Elizabeth “Liz” Irene Beasley, age 79, of Hartsville, passed away Friday morning, Dec. 10, 2021 at her home.
Survivors are: husband, Charles Beasley; sister-in-law, Faye Holder of Hartsville; nieces, Penny (Kirk) Sutherland of Hartsville, Tammy (Sam) Gregory of Hartsville; great-niece, Beth Sutherland; great-nephews, Bud (Keshea) Sutherland, Chris Gregory; great-great-niece, Bella Sutherland.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Monday, Dec. 13, officiated by Eld. Eddy Gregory.
Interment was in the Dixon Springs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church, Fred A. Vaught Library and Trousdale County Animal Shelter.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
