Elizabeth Sue Dixon, age 79, of Hartsville, passed away Monday evening, Dec. 6, 2021 at Hartsville Health & Rehab.
She was preceded in death by: husband, James Dixon; son, Jeffery Dixon.
Survivors are: son, Chris Dixon; granddaughter, Ashlee Scott; great-grandson, Hunter Scott, all of Hartsville.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 9, officiated by Bro. Jack McCall.
Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.