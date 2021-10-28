Elsa Anne Hendrix, age 87, of Castalian Springs, passed away Friday evening, Oct. 22, 2021 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.
She was preceded in death by: husband, James R. Hendrix; father, John Gould Denver; mother, Dorothy Mae Sheffield; sisters, Linda Lee, Dottie Lee, Jonnie Lee, Mary Greiner.
Survivors are: three sons, James R. (Aleece) Hendrix II, Rick M. Hendrix, Shawn D. Hendrix; six grandchildren, Andrew, Alyssa, Brooklyn, Victorina, Caleb & Morgan; three great-grandchildren, Daniel, Bethany & Mason; brother, John V. Denver; sister, Lisa Denver.
In memory of Elsa Anne Hendrix, please make memorial donations to your local animal shelter.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd., Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthony
fhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
