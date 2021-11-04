Elton Lee Mathews
Elton Lee Mathews, age 48, of Hartsville, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Funeral services with Military Honors were conducted on Saturday, Oct. 30, from the Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Elder Phillip Brawner officiating.
Interment followed in the Anderson and Son Memorial Park.
