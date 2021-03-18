Emily Jackson, center, was crowned as the 2021 Miss Trousdale winner on Friday night. Runners-up were Sarah Dickerson, Madison Farley, Courtney Kauffman and Miriam Zarichansky.
Reagan Petty won the Jr. Miss Trousdale pageant on Saturday night, with runners-up Evelyn Towns, Braylee Potts, Mary Linville and Charlie Beth Wright.
Earlier Saturday, Oakley McCall was crowned as Miss Trousdale Elementary during the Band Boosters pageant.
All three pageants were held in the gymnasium at Trousdale County High School this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
