Emergency Management Services (EMS) staffing shortages have plagued the nation in recent years, and Trousdale County EMS has been no exception.
“This is a nationwide issue,” said Trousdale County Emergency Service Chief Matt Batey. “It’s not just an issue isolated to Trousdale County. We’ve lost quite a few people over the last year, and it’s been very difficult to find replacements for them. We are short paramedics, and that is what we are really needing to find.
“Paramedics are the highest trained pre-hospital provider in Tennessee, and there seems to be a large shortage. I contribute some of it to COVID, because the programs were shut down for a period of time. We had two years where we didn’t have a production of students coming out (of EMS programs).”
Competitive pay has also been an issue that counties all over the state have had to address. However, because of their larger size, neighboring counties such as Wilson and Sumner counties have been able to offer more substantial raises to their employees than Trousdale County has.
“In Middle Tennessee, the pay has increased to a livable amount now,” said Batey. “Sumner and Wilson have had very significant pay increases, and Trousdale County is not far behind. We have to be somewhat competitive with those two counties, and we’re trying to keep up as best as we can.
“We have increased our pay. Besides our hourly rates, we have automatic overtime, so you really have to look at the annual pay. It can be misleading only looking at the hourly pay rate. It’s not on the same level as nursing, but we are heading in that direction. And we are in the process of improving our benefits.”
With recent salary increases, many EMS employees who previously had come from neighboring counties to work in Trousdale County as a second job no longer are in need of two jobs to make ends meet.
“In the past, we’ve typically had people from Sumner or Wilson County that were working here,” said Batey. “It was their second job. But because they’ve increased their salaries significantly over the last several months, they didn’t need to work two jobs anymore to maintain their lifestyle. So, they’d leave here.
“In Nashville, when they hire, they typically grab one or two of our people. Obviously, we can’t compete with the pay or benefits package that they have. Nobody around here, not even Wilson nor Sumner County, can compete with Nashville. They have so many benefits because they are a much larger city. So, that always hurts, and everybody is feeling the same pains.”
Thankfully, even through the lean times, Trousdale County EMS has been able to maintain two ambulances by utilizing automatic overtime for their employees.
“Even during the times when we’ve been very low on staffing, for the most part, we have maintained two ambulances continuously through all this shortage” said Batey. “So, we’ve had people picking up a lot of overtime, which was a necessary evil at the time if we wanted ambulances on the road. We have not had any services where we haven’t had an ambulance. We’ve always had one ambulance, and the majority of the time, two.
“Unfortunately, you (don’t) get to plan your emergencies — having someone available. You don’t pay emergency services for the work they do. You pay them for their availability. They have to be here 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.”
Since short response times are critical in any emergency, Trousdale EMS recognizes its need to offer training classes to prospective students.
“We are actually going to do an EMT basic class next month,” said Batey. “Vol State (Community College) will be sponsoring that one. Motlow State also does classes. Most of our people come from Vol State or Motlow (State Community College).”
Because of the ongoing difficulties in recruiting and maintaining employees, the basic class offered next month will be open enrollment, which means that anyone interested in that line of work is encouraged to attend.
