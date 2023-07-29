The shortage of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) workers across the nation has hit a critical level, which has added to the existing healthcare crisis.
Unfortunately, the issue is hitting smaller rural areas harder than larger cities, and Tennessee is no exception.
“For us in Middle Tennessee, what drives the market is Metro Nashville,” said Randall Kirby with the Tennessee Department of Health’s division of emergency medical services. “They are adding 12 new ambulances this fiscal year. That’s, at least, 36 people.
“First, they do a hiring from the surrounding area. Then, they’ll go to the next layer out, which is Trousdale and Macon counties, and will recruit more people. So, the more rural your county is, the more it can affect you. The metropolitan areas just have too much clout.”
For the past several years, Tennessee has been losing an enormous amount of EMS personnel as many have left the profession.
“Four years ago, we noticed that there were issues in finding people to work,” said Kirby. “I went to the licensing agent and said, ‘Let’s just run a report and see how many people didn’t renew their license.’ She ran the report, and there were 800 that did not renew their license. So, there were 800 that left in one year in Tennessee. Then, we looked back at the past couple of years, and there were 800 (each year). It was clear then why there was a shortage.
“This doesn’t count the people who still hold a license and now don’t do anything but teach, or those who hold a license but went to work for a hospital or some other healthcare entity where they are on a safety team. It quickly became evident that we were losing people. On top of that, we noticed that we were not getting as many people coming into the profession from the schools. So, we went into crisis mode at that time.”
According to Trousdale County EMS Director Matt Batey, nationwide, patient outcomes can be negatively affected as the result of the critical shortage.
“The biggest impact of the shortage is the lack of paramedics, which are the second highest level of licensure that the state of Tennessee recognizes,” said Batey. “That’s what gives us the advance life support (ALS) capabilities. Currently, this nationwide shortage of paramedics is beginning to have a negative effect everywhere. Patient outcomes can be affected because of it.”
To meet the need for EMS workers head on, an emergency medical technician (EMT) training class is being offered at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Fire Hall. The class is open to all interested people in any of the surrounding counties, including Trousdale, Macon, Smith, and Wilson, as well as other areas.
“With the classes, we are trying to generate interest here locally,” said Batey. “In our last basic class, we had more students from Macon County than we did Trousdale County, because it was open to everyone. Our primary goal is to get people who live here to take the class and maybe progress on to being a paramedic at some point. That would be a long-term solution. It certainly is not going to correct the issue in the next few months, or even in the next couple of years. But, it’s a start.
“The class is three days a week at night. The hours are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will run for one semester, which is approximately 15 weeks. You will take a test to pass the class and do hands on skills. You test with the National Registry to do the basic license. You can then work on an ambulance or at a fire department. What you are allowed to do with the basic (license) is limited, so the next step up would be an advanced class. In the spring, we are looking to do an EMT hybrid basic/advanced EMT class. The further you go with your licensure, the more skills you are allowed to do by the state. Once you finish your advanced class, hopefully, you’ll want to go on and become a paramedic.”
For residents of Macon County, the county is offering to pay for training, and according to Batey, there is also grant money available to those enrolled in training programs.
“We are short about five paramedics, and we’re short EMTs as well,” said Macon County Mayor Steve Jones. “We are taking applications at this time. It’s a good opportunity. Right now, there is funding available to take the class. We will pay for classes for EMTs and paramedics. It a great opportunity to become employed in Macon County. We will fund your education.”
“There are jobs available. You can start brand new with no experience. We provide full benefits, 100% insurance and a retirement program.”
Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall hopes that high schools will one-day offer EMS training, which will allow students to begin employment upon graduation.
“Trousdale County has a slower pace, so it’s hard to compete with the larger markets,” said McCall. “Where we probably failed in the last 10 or 15 years is that we haven’t homegrown our EMTs and paramedics, so it’s been a constant struggle to fill those spots. If we started an EMT class in high school, it would be great. As soon as the students graduate, they’d be ready to go to work. I think we are going to have to work in our schools to grow a crop of these young men and women who can stay in Trousdale County and be a part of the community.”
Batey added, “We really would like people to become more interested in doing pre-hospital medicine. We would like to get into the schools for when they do their career days. We are also looking at doing dual enrollment. So, there may be an option for students who are interested in this line of work to do part of their training while they are in high school, and when they graduate, go on and finish at whatever college they choose that offers these programs.”
The next training class for EMTs will begin in August. For individuals interested in the class, they can contact Randall Kirby at 615-888-6657.
