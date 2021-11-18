Retaining employees seems to be a problem no matter where one looks these days, and Trousdale County’s EMS department is no exception.
During a Nov. 4 meeting of the Emergency Services Committee, Deputy Chief Mark Carman reported that the department currently has two paramedic vacancies and could have two more in the near future.
EMA Chief Matt Batey later told The Vidette that Trousdale County could soon be forced to run shifts with only one ambulance available rather than the current two. Doing so would have a significant impact on response times and potentially even patient outcomes, he said.
“If we have one truck doing a run to Nashville, that’s a three-hour trip; you’re not just dropping off at the ER,” Batey said. “We try to defer those calls if we can, but a lot of private services don’t want to come out this far.
“We have to depend on mutual aid or Rescue Squad, but they’re limited in what we can do without an ambulance.”
Trousdale County’s EMS currently averages six to seven minutes of response time per call, but if lack of personnel forces only ambulance to be on call per shift, “it could be 20 or 30 minutes before an ambulance comes,” Batey said.
Trousdale EMS reported 154 calls for service in October, which Batey said was about double the number it was when he started here eight years ago.
“I don’t anticipate it to slow down any with the number of people who have moved to Trousdale County,” he added.
A pay rate that lags behind surrounding counties is partly to blame, Carman said, and a difficult job also makes things tough on EMS workers.
“We have one vacancy on A shift and have had that since May, and one on B shift since September,” Carman told committee members. “Whenever we do exit interviews, we ask why they’re leaving… One of the first things we get is pay. We’re lower than most of the surrounding counties around us.”
Batey said a paramedic in Trousdale County starts out at roughly $49,000, “which was competitive a few years ago.”
The reported entry-level pay for an AEMT (advanced emergency medical technician) in Sumner County is $45,064 and $60,364 for a paramedic, while Davidson County pays $56,764 and $69,046 respectively. Montgomery County (Clarksville) recently raised its EMS pay by 22% and Sumner also raised its pay.
Wilson County has had to shut down two EMA stations because of a lack of staffing, the Lebanon Democrat reported last week, and is looking at raising its pay.
“WEMA is comparable to ours but they’re looking at significantly raising theirs,” Carman noted. “Macon County recently increased its starting pay and is pretty significant as well. Smith County’s startout pay is higher than what we’re paying our employees that have been here for a number of years.”
“A number of employees work 24 hours at another service, then come here and work 24,” Batey added. “A lot are burned out on that and this is secondary income.”
Trousdale County recently hired an outside company to conduct a wage study, which recommended a total increase for the department of $37,153.
Carman said battalion chiefs were covering shifts in some cases and other employees were working additional overtime shifts in others.
“If we just continue down the road we’re on and don’t make any corrections, we may have more and more vacancies,” Carman said.
Batey said the EMS department also has no applications on file, which is not normally the case and makes filling those vacancies even harder.
“We don’t have that flow of applications like we used to, and that makes it harder,” he said. “It’s a tough pill to swallow when you’re a small service with limited staff.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.