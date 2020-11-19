Hartsville’s volunteer firemen have some new safety equipment courtesy of a grant from Enbridge.
The company, which maintains natural gas pipelines in the area, awarded the Hartsville/Trousdale Volunteer Fire Department roughly $2,900 earlier this year in a Safe Community grant. The company’s website states that Enbridge launched its Safe Community program in 2002 specifically for first responders providing safety along the company’s project corridor rights-of-way.
Assistant fire chief Ken Buckmaster told The Vidette the funds were used along with budgeted county funds to purchase four new air bottles for the department. Each bottle can supply a firefighter with 45 minutes’ worth of oxygen, up from roughly 20 minutes with current equipment.
“This grant came in earlier this year,” Buckmaster said. “We applied for it and they came back and said they appreciated everything we do.”
The new bottles give the Volunteer Fire Department eight air packs with bottles and now 12 spare bottles. The department also has funds in this year’s budget to buy four more air packs and spare bottles.
“It’s a lot further than we were,” Buckmaster said. “It’s a lot less traveling back and forth to air up.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.