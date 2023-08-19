Representatives from energy infrastructure company Enbridge, operators of the East Tennessee Natural Gas (ETNG) pipeline, met with Trousdale County officials on Monday to provide updates on the proposed Ridgeline Expansion Project.
The proposed project will provide natural gas for the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) as one of the power-generating options that will replace the old Kingston Fossil Plant in East Tennessee.
According to Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall, Enbridge has now filed its formal application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which is a sign that the proposed Ridgeline Expansion Project is moving forward.
“They (Enbridge) have cleared a major hurdle with FERC,” said McCall. “That means the ball is really rolling. It looks like the project is now starting to pick up speed.
“The TVA wouldn’t have put this much effort into it and in the last hours say, ‘We’re not going to do it.’ They are so focused on getting away from carbon, and natural gas is the next step between that and solar. But, for now, solar is not nearly as practical ... maybe down the road. Right now, natural gas seems to be one of the answers.”
Even with such a large-scale undertaking, Enbridge representatives have given assurances that the project will move quickly over a one-year span as pipe is laid and a compressor station is built in Trousdale County.
“I don’t think it (the expansion project) is going to be very disruptive to people,” said McCall. “The major project here in Trousdale County is building the pumping station.
“For what I understood, Enbridge will have three different operations going. In other words, they won’t just start on one end and begin laying pipe. There will different operations along the way.”
Enbridge officials said that the TVA should formally announce its decision regarding the Ridgeline Expansion Project by the spring of 2024.
Once the decision is announced, the Ridgeline Expansion Project will break ground in the fall of 2025, with a completion date of the fall of 2026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.