Looking Back

Professor Key Holland in the Ward School High School annual in 1953 is shown.

With school out and the summer months upon us, we are looking at a few teachers from the past, who have guided the youth of our county on their pathways to success.

This week we visit Professor Key Holland, who let his friends and former students simply refer to him as “Fes.” Professor Holland taught at the old Ward School, the county school for its Black students in the days before integration.

