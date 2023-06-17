With school out and the summer months upon us, we are looking at a few teachers from the past, who have guided the youth of our county on their pathways to success.
This week we visit Professor Key Holland, who let his friends and former students simply refer to him as “Fes.” Professor Holland taught at the old Ward School, the county school for its Black students in the days before integration.
But, his personal history goes way back!
Holland was born in 1909, the son of Andrew and Amanda Hall Holland. He was the youngest of four children and the grandson of slaves.
Born when our county had limited educational opportunities for its Black residents, Key would have only been able to go to the eighth grade locally.
Black children, striving for a better education would have had to travel to a larger city or another state to finish school … or, as several Hartsville African-American children did, repeat the eighth grade until they knew as much as their teachers!
Key Holland was able to continue his education by attending school in Memphis, in Shelby County.
That allowed him to enter the Tennessee Agricultural and Industrial State Normal School for Negroes in Nashville. Established in 1912, it was Tennessee’s only state institution for higher education for African-Americans. The term “normal” in the school’s name meant it was also a school for training teachers. Today, it is known as Tennessee State University.
Key was a large man and athletic. He played football and was an outstanding player. The cheerleaders and pep squad had a chant that they yelled during games, “One, two, three … give the ball to Key!”
With his degree in vocational education Key Holland ended up teaching at Ward High School in Hartsville.
In 1942, Key Holland married Miss Creola M. Corley. They would go on to raise two daughters.
As a teacher, Holland was popular. This was a time when most of the boys in Trousdale County expected to be farmers and vocational agriculture classes were always full.
One of the projects Holland did with his students was to teach them to build houses, a very practical skill. Not just showing the young men in his charge how to build a small house with a text book, Holland had them actually build two small houses on land behind his home on East Main Street.
These were proudly pointed out to me by one of Holland’s students, who had learned to cut wood with a handsaw and to use a hammer and nail while building one of the two houses. The two little homes are still standing today and are occupied!
Health issues led Professor Holland to quit teaching in 1968. Yet, he stayed busy and for a while worked at Reeses’ Piggly-Wiggly in town.
When the much loved educator passed away in 1982, his funeral was well attended by his family, friends and former students. The funeral was held at the St. John Missionary Baptist Church, a church he had belonged to since a child.
We quote from his obituary, “Mr. Holland will forever be remembered for his ‘storehouse of knowledge’ and practical approach toward the situations of life. His common sense reservoir ‘quenched the thirst’ of scores of students, colleagues, relatives, and friends in general.”
Holland was known to sit down with a young man in trouble and talk to him, setting the troubled student straight and giving him another chance to succeed in life.
The obituary continues with, “He was always ‘on call’ to provide assistance to his brothers and sisters. His profound sense of humanity knew no racial or denominational boundaries. “
The writer of Professor Holland’s obituary concludes with this comment, “… he was busy completing errands for friends when God commissioned that special angel to ‘go down to Hartsville and nobly fetch my child home.’ ”
A fitting tribute to a well loved teacher!
