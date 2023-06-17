For the casual spectator, we are discovering change in our public policy, culture, and churches, everyday. Our society is moving at warp speed. Much of its change is unacceptable, and even unheard of a handful of years ago. We implore an answer to the question, “Where are we going”?
Without debate, change is inevitable as we progress as a society; there is nothing profound in that realization. Yet, one must wonder whether the transformations being witnessed are strengthening our core institutions, or are those institutions being undermined, and weakened?
There is a growing enigma with many transitions that are difficult to understand. Indeed, much of the ongoing change is mysterious, puzzling and perplexing. Yes, a growing enigma.
School systems across the nation are being strategically targeted by killers with manifestos. Girls and boys are now targets of violence in the corridors of learning. Once cherished, protected and beloved, children are now hated, and eliminated, with automatic weapons.
Mental health is the thread of commonality of many assailants. Why the innocent? An enigma.
Our government gives millions of dollars, coupled with stockpiles of weaponry, to Ukraine for its war with Russia. Meanwhile, the hungry, addicted, and homeless occupy the streets, and highway underpasses of numerous inner cities. Drugs are freely given to the poor, fallen addict agonizing in pain and misery. Why a blind eye? An enigma.
Religious houses of worship that were once the moral conscience of our nation have become increasingly silent. The proclamation of the good news of the Gospel, as well as renouncing sin, injustice and evil, are no longer considered a mandate from God. Numerous churches have elected to join the popular cultural changes that contradict Scripture, rather than rebuking it. Why the compromise? An enigma.
Governmental leaders are growing more corrupt and self-serving. Reports of unethical behavior are commonplace. With the failure in leadership, and the rule of law, our country is facing perilous consequences. “We The People” lack confidence in the bedrock of our Republic. Why the corruption? An enigma.
Our county has historically been patriotic in its views of the military, and national defense. A voluntary fighting force has been the bedrock for all the branches of our military. However, we are witnessing a disconcerting decline in enlistments, and retention. Recruiters are suppressed from coming to school campuses for recruitment. Young people are no longer encouraged to make the military a career. Why the growing indifference? An enigma.
While we observe the transition ongoing in our nation, we should be energized in promoting proactive solutions to our problems. We need to be the salt and light in this difficult moment in history, and be the change we are looking for.
Although difficult and perilous times abound, we must refuse to be an enigma. We must clearly define our principles, and stand strong upon our convictions.
To ponder whether the sun is setting on America is a thought we momentarily choose to not entertain. Conversely, we must ponder the path to brighter days of civility, citizenship and cooperation. Together, we can make an indelible impact on a troubled nation!
Have a great week and remember, God loves YOU!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.