Taylor Swift fans across the country were left angry after Ticketmaster’s presales made trying to experience her Eras Tour a nightmare.
There were three opportunities to purchase tickets to Swift’s concert in Nashville over the course of the week — Tuesday’s “verified fan” presale, Wednesday’s Capital One presale, and Friday’s general sale. Because of high demand and sales of tickets during the presale, the general sale of tickets was cancelled on Thursday afternoon.
Lebanon’s Angel Brown attempted to purchase tickets during the Capital One presale to take her 14-year-old daughter to the concert. She waited for two hours, only to see the pop-up message that there was no inventory left.
“When it popped up and said it was sold out, I was waiting to get my kids from school,” Brown said. “I was hoping to be able to surprise my daughter when she got in the car and be like, ‘Look, we’re going,’ and it popped up and said it was sold out.”
Watertown’s Katie Thomas managed to get some tickets, though not all of the tickets she needed. She was a part of both the presales on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Online, fans were on Ticketmaster at 9:30 on Tuesday morning and were instructed to place payment information on the web site the night before. Thomas got an email from Taylor Nation prior to the presale that she’d been selected for a boost in line.
“Nobody was 100-% sure what that was supposed to mean,” Thomas said. “People kind of took it that it was going to help you to get through the cue faster because it was such a nightmare to get verified as a fan.”
Just getting verified for the presale took Thomas six hours a few weeks before the ticket sales. When the queues opened at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning for the verified fan presale, Thomas was able to get directly into a line.
Approximately seven minutes into waiting, Ticketmaster said that the que was paused. Originally thinking that it might have been her internet connection, Thomas waited. When there was no change, she began to check on her phone to see if it was just her having issues.
“Of course, it was everybody that was having the same issue all across the country,” Thomas said.
From the time that Thomas entered the lobby early to the time that she checked out, around seven hours had passed. When she went to select seats, she could see things going from shades of blue — which indicated available — to grey — indicating unavailable — in real time.
“It was so panic inducing ... nothing was working,” Thomas said. “I couldn’t pull up any of the seats to see where they were at. It just lagged and glitched. I was afraid to click on too much. I was afraid it would take me out of it all together, because nothing was working the way it was supposed to.”
After she purchased her tickets on Tuesday, Thomas prepared herself to do it all again during the Capital One presale the next morning to try to get tickets for her sister-in-law and nephew.
“I went into the thing just like I did the day before, got in 30 minutes early, got in right away this time,” Thomas said. “Everything was blue, and I was so excited because I was gonna get these tickets, and it wasn’t going to give me an anxiety attack like it did before and eat up my entire day.”
When she tried to select seats, everything she clicked on was gone. None of the tickets were available.
Mt. Juliet’s Caroline Eiermann indicated that she purchases a lot of tickets and has never had this issue before. She had applied to be a verified fan and was waitlisted. She did the presale on Wednesday.
“I had heard about the queue and it being frozen and didn’t go in with high hopes,” Eiermann said.
Eiermann, her husband and two of their friends sat in the queue waiting on tickets. Like Brown, Eiermann received the message that all presale tickets had been sold and to come back for the general sale on Friday.
Then, she received the notification on Twitter Thursday that the general sale was cancelled.
Lebanon’s Alyssa Brennon was a part of Tuesday’s presale and got online early at 9:30 a.m. By the time they finished the process, it was 3:30. They put their tickets in the cart, picked their parking and were kicked out of the system. They were kicked out of Ticketmaster three times and then found out they were sold out. She tried again on Wednesday and was unable to get tickets.
“I have a third-grader that loves Taylor Swift, and I’ve been a fan since Tim McGraw,” Brennon said. “I wanted her to experience her first concert as Taylor Swift.”
Lebanon’s Tami Humphrey Elliott was also a part of the presale on Tuesday. She had purchased tickets from Ticketmaster before and didn’t anticipate sitting at her desk at home from 9:30 a.m. until after 3 p.m.
“This was insane, and knowing that we got nothing after sitting at that computer for as long as I did, it’s just disheartening,” Elliott said.
