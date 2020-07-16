Erma Louise Adcock, age 75, of Hartsville, passed Thursday evening, July 9, 2020 at her home.
Survivors are: son, David (Betty) Adcock of Hartsville; two daughters, Anita (Phil) Brown of Indiana, Julie Adcock of Hartsville; nine grandchildren, Chris (Tiffany) Humphrey, David (Alissa) Adcock II, Patrick Adcock, Patricia (Lonnie) Giese, Martha (Deon) Vaughn, Randy (Kayla) Mungle Jr., Maranda Mungle, Tyler Ray, Brandon Mungle; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, James Shrum, Jerry (Anita) Shrum, Douglas Shrum; three sisters, Myra (Lannie) Smallings, Regina Carver, Deborah (Steven) Gambino.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Monday, July 13, officiated by Bro. Brent Hall.
Grandsons and grandsons-in-law served as pallbearers.
Interment was in Eulia Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral expenses.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthony
fhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
