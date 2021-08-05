Ernest Lee Wade
Ernest Lee Wade, age 77, of Gallatin, passed away Tuesday evening, July 27, 2021 at The Waters of Gallatin.
Survivors are: brother, James (Brenda) Wade of White House; four sisters, Mary (Don) Travis of Castalian Springs, Joe Helen Schultz of Madison, Nell (Allen) Tidwell of Hendersonville, Kathleen Dixon of Castalian Springs.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Friday, July 30.
Interment was in the Vinson Cemetery, Granville.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
