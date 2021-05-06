DEATH NOTICEs
Eugene Carl “Geno” Smith, age 83 of Hartsville, passed away Monday evening, April 26, 2021 at his home.
He was preceded in death by: wife, Virginia Smith; granddaughter, Conchata Presley; son-in-law, Darrell Knight; two brothers, Carl & Bobby Smith; three sisters, Janice Miller, Sharon Huston, Mary North.
Survivors are: daughter, Patricia (Mike Hoskins) Knight of Hartsville; two granddaughters, Jenny (Joel) Powell of Red Boiling Springs, Kimberly Farley of Spring Hill; four great-grandchildren, Jordan & Chloe Powell, Landon & Lexie Presley; two great-great-grandchildren, Amyah King & Tyson Likens; three brothers, Glen (Mindi) Smith, Ray (Jenny) Smith, Max (Penny) Smith; sister, Lousie Baggs; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Thursday, April 29, officiated by Bro. Ricky Vance.
Interment was in the Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E., Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
Carole Diane Jeffries, age 72, of Castalian Springs, passed away Sunday evening, May 2, 2021 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.
Survivors are: two sons, Michael L. Williams, Robert S. Jeffries; daughter, Phyllis L. Williams; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Eddie Porter; sister, Phyllis Campbell.
No services are planned at this time.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
