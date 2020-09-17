Evelyn Gertrude Woodmore, age 103, of Hartsville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon.
She was preceded in death by: husband, James E. Woodmore; brothers, Truman Gregory, Gerald Gregory & Adrian Gregory; sisters, Willie Grace Beal & Nancy Evitts.
Survivors are: daughter, Willene Carr; grandson, Teddy Carr; great-granddaughter, Harlee Carr.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Sunday, Sept. 13, officiated by Eld. Eddy Gregory.
Interment was in the Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074
was in charge of arrangements.
