Our July activities at the Trousdale County Senior Center began with an Independence Day party on July 1, put on for us by the staff. Thank you, ladies!
The staff kept us busy the rest of the month with aerobics, line dancing, Bible study, Rook and various trips.
Josh Scruggs held a self-defense class and Natalie Knudsen, from the Chamber of Commerce, talked with us about local current events.
Then happily, we had our first Birthday Dinner in months on the third Thursday of the month. The dinner was provided by the staff, as we are still not back to doing it potluck style. Again, thank you, ladies! It was so good to see folks we had not seen in quite a while.
Our August schedule at the Center is also very full with regular activities. On Aug. 9 at 10:30 a.m. Mike Potts, Trousdale County’s Property Assessor, will be our speaker. Natalie Knudsen will be back at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 24. Come join us!
Please note that the Senior Center is using the honor system regarding masks. Please wear your mask if you have not been vaccinated.
— Submitted
