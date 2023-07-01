The Ohio Valley Conference has selected a 75th anniversary football team, and former Trousdale County High standout Chad Evitts was among those chosen.
Evitts had a hall of fame career at Tennessee Tech University.
Evitts helped lead the Golden Eagles to an 8-3 record and a top 25 national ranking in 2000.
A walk-on at TTU, he developed into their starting middle linebacker and finished his career with 308 total tackles to rank ninth all-time, including a school record 68 tackles for loss. He also compiled 10 quarterback sacks, six interceptions, three blocked kicks, eight forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries.
Following his senior year, Evitts was chosen as the OVC Defensive Player of the Year and was recognized on the 2000 Associated Press Division I-AA All-American Team.
He signed a free-agent contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers the day after the National Football League draft and remained with the team up until their final cut.
Evitts was selected as Tech’s 2001 male athlete of the tear and was enshrined in the Tennessee Tech Hall of Fame in 2011.
“I had great teammates as a Golden Eagle,” Evitts said. “Teammates pushed me to get better and pushed me to be the player that I was.”
Over his four years at Trousdale County, he helped lead the Yellow Jackets to a 47-7 record and was a two-time all-State selection playing for Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association Hall of Fame coach Clint Satterfield.
“Chad is so unique from the inside,” Satterfield said. “He has to this day had an intense love of the game, a high motor, a relentless work ethic, and never-quit mindset. It just took TTU a while to appreciate the intangibles of his heart. I’m so proud of him.”
Evitts was Trousdale County’s first Mr. Football winner in 1996.
Following his brief stint in professional football, Evitts returned to Tennessee Tech and completed his degree, receiving his bachelor’s degree in 2004 in interdisciplinary studies with an interest in animal science.
