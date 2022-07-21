The All-100th Anniversary Team has been announced at Tennessee Tech University, and former Trousdale County High football standout Chad Evitts has been included on the squad.
Evitts was the starting middle linebacker for the Golden Eagles in 2000 when they went 8-3 and earned a top-25 national ranking in Division I-AA.
A walk-on at Tech, Evitts redshirted his freshman year then developed into a dominant defender his senior year when he was recognized as the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Defensive Player of the Year, a finalist for the prestigious Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player in the nation in I-AA and earned a spot on three different All-American teams.
Evitts finished his career with 308 total tackles to rank ninth all-time and a school-record 68 tackles for loss. He collected 10 quarterback sacks, six interceptions, three blocked kicks, eight forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries.
Evitts was twice chosen as the OVC Defensive Player of the Week and was named the I-AA National Defensive Player of the week following Tech’s win at Eastern Kentucky.
He signed a free agent contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers the day after the National Football League draft and stayed with the team up until their final cut.
Evitts was selected as Tech’s 2001 male athlete of the year and was enshrined in their hall of fame in 2011.
“I had great teammates as a Golden Eagle, teammates that pushed me to get better and pushed me to be the player that I was,” Evitts said.
In his four years at Trousdale County, he helped lead the Yellow Jackets to a 47-7 record, playing for Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association Hall of Fame Coach Clint Satterfield.
“Chad is so unique from the inside,” Satterfield said. “He has to this day had an intense love of the game, a high motor, a relentless work effort, and never-quit mindset.
“It just took TTU awhile to appreciate the intangibles of his heart. I’m so proud of him.”
Evitts was also Trousdale County’s first TSSAA Mr. Football winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.