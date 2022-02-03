Former Trousdale County assistant coach Stephen Jackson has been named as the new head football coach at Gordonsville.
Jackson has spent the last seven years at Oakland, serving as the team’s defensive coordinator. During that time the Patriots have won three Class 6A state championships, including the last two.
Before going to Oakland, Jackson spent five years at Trousdale County. While on the staff here, the Jackets won the 2013 Class 2A championship.
Jackson began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant at Gordonsville. He is a 2003 Gordonsville graduate and was a four-year letterman there for the Tigers.
