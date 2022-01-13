Former Trousdale County quarterback Wesley Satterfield has been hired as the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Tennessee Tech.
Wesley is the son of Trousdale Director of Schools Clint Satterfield and the brother of current Yellow Jackets coach Blake Satterfield.
“I am beyond excited to have a chance to return to Tennessee and once again lead an offensive unit while calling plays,” Satterfield said. “Being my home state and background, I’m very familiar with the area and high school coaches.
“I am very appreciative of Coach (Dewayne) Alexander for the opportunity and I look forward to helping do my part in building a consistent wining program at Tech.”
Satterfield has spent the last three seasons as the receivers coach at Richmond. Prior to that he was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Austin Peay from 2016-18. His 2017 team led the Ohio Valley Conference in total offense and ranked sixth nationally in rushing as the Govs won the OVC title that year.
Satterfield played at Sewanee from 2002-06 as a quarterback, punter and kicker. He then spent three seasons as an offense/special teams graduate assistant at Ohio State under Jim Tressel and Luke Fickell, and later a year at North Carolina under Butch Davis. He was then part of staffs at Chattanooga (2012-13) and Southeastern Louisiana (2014-15).
“We’re happy to bring Wes back to Tennessee and back to the OVC,” Tech coach Dewayne Alexander said. “He’ll be a great fit to what we’re looking to do.”
