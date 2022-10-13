Hurricane Ian ravaged the western coast of Florida last week, but before the waters ever receded, a woman from Lebanon was on her way to help.
Chris Reagan, 67, didn’t waste much time. She was on a plane to Miami as soon as the storm passed.
Reagan flew into Miami, where she and others rented a car before driving to Tampa.
“Now, we are in Fort Myers,” Reagan said during a phone conversation on Monday. “They say there is an area that is pretty much completely gone. They are trying to open shelters for the local people and get all the power back on.”
Reagan and fellow volunteers are aiding the Red Cross’ efforts to service shelters for those who lost everything.
“Every shelter is different, but I will be working with the people who lost their houses, making sure they have a cot to sleep on, food to eat, and to give them some comfort,” Reagan said. “One of the biggest problems for a while has been that they haven’t had power down here. You wouldn’t have your phone if you didn’t have one of those portable power chargers.”
As of Monday, she was only getting a glimpse at the destruction left by the storm.
“We went out to a restaurant last night, and there were a few of the local people,” Reagan said. “Most of them were ok, but we haven’t gotten to where the real bad stuff was yet.”
Reagan indicated that most shelters are repurposed buildings that survived the storm.
“We’re in a company with an auditorium they are letting us use,” Reagan said. “Wherever we find a school or church, they usually let us use it. I think they are trying to set one up in a sports arena.”
Out-of-state relief consists of more than just helping with the shelters.
“Over next to us, there are a bunch of utility workers too,” Reagan said. “They come from all sorts of different places.”
Reagan mentioned that one of the first things you learn about when volunteering in those situations is that there is no set playbook.
“When you are a Red Cross volunteer, you have to expect the unexpected and go with the flow,” Reagan said. “You’re not on vacation. We have cots we’re sleeping on. We can’t use water in the sinks for brushing our teeth.”
As a Middle Tennessean transplant, Reagan is no stranger to flooding assistance, having helped in the wake of several flood disasters in the Volunteer State. However, lending a helping hand was something she did before moving to Lebanon.
“Where I used to live in Pennsylvania, I was involved in blood drives,” Reagan said. “When I stopped working full time, I thought I would do something to occupy my time.”
While Reagan is familiar with the Red Cross, she knows that not everyone is.
“A lot of people don’t realize how much the Red Cross does until they have to use them,” Reagan said.
Reagan admits that this week won’t be easy, but she’s happy to be able to be a part of the cleanup.
“I’ve heard a few people saying it’s the equivalent as when Hurricane Michael hit Mexico Beach (in 2018),” Reagan said.
Mexico Beach was almost destroyed during that storm.
Hurricane Ian has left its mark on the Sunshine State.
As of Tuesday, the death toll in Florida had climbed into triple digits.
