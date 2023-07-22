When Trousdale County High School junior Reagan Petty, 16, arrived in Washington, D.C. on July 9 to speak to legislators, she carried an important message to Capitol Hill.
Petty was there to advocate for those with type 1 diabetes.
Petty, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 8, is an advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and knows first-hand the struggles faced by those with the disease.
As a representative to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Children’s Congress 2023, Petty was chosen to meet with policymakers in Washington on behalf of all people with type 1 diabetes.
“I have type 1 diabetes,” said Petty. “I went to Washington with JDRF as an advocate. It is a research foundation. But to go to Congress, I had to apply and write an essay. Luckily, I was chosen out of 700 participants.”
Because research requires money, the United States Congress has funded the Special Diabetes Program (SDP) since 2015, but funding for the program will soon come to an end if not renewed.
“The Special Diabetes Program (SDP) is a program that Congress funds,” said Petty. “It is where all the research happens. That budget is ending in September of this year, so we went and told Congress about the improvements that have been made over the past couple of years. For example, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a drug for early onset diabetics, where the person doesn’t exactly have it yet, but they are showing signs of type 1 and will eventually have it. This new drug, kind of, pushes it out a little bit and helps to delay the onset for up to three years. That only happened because the government budgeted and funded the SDP. So, we asked if they could continue to fund it in working to find a cure.
“Insulin prices right now are very, very high, and insulin is what we need to survive. A lot of people in this country cannot afford this life-saving liquid. So, they are trying to pass a bill to make the co-pay for insulin $35 instead of $150 per vial. That would be for all insurances. We, basically, told them that people with type 1 diabetes need insulin to survive, and because many people can’t afford it, they are having to choose to either put food on their table or buy their kid a bottle of insulin, which is unacceptable.”
Since Petty’s 2016 diagnosis, she and her family have continued with life as usual but have had to make some necessary adjustments.
And although Petty doesn’t let type 1 diabetes limit her activities, she must carefully keep an eye on her blood sugar during times of high physical activity.
“When I played sports, my blood sugar would sometimes drop low, and sometimes, dangerously low, where I would have to stop and eat something to bring it back up,” said Petty. “But it doesn’t stop me from doing anything that I want to do.”
Reagan’s mother Racheal Petty added, “Life has been different, but it’s been good. We’ve just had to learn to adjust to a new way of doing things ... all things. At first, it was hard for (Reagan), because she didn’t know anybody her age that lived around us with type 1. We got very involved with JDRF right off the bat, so she met people in other towns. But when you go to school and nobody else has to take a shot every time they eat, it’s hard. It was hard for all of us.”
With advances in medical devices for type 1 diabetes, many insulin-dependent patients now have options, such as insulin pumps and blood sugar monitors.
“Every time I eat, I have to give myself insulin,” said Petty. “I wear an insulin pump that is controlled by a remote. I wear my insulin pump all the time, 24/7.
“I also have a Dexcom. It’s a device that I wear that reads my blood sugar to my phone. I have to check my blood sugar multiple times a day. The Dexcom tells me my blood sugar.”
Racheal Petty added, “Before she got her glucose monitor, we would set alarms and wake up several times a night to check where her number was. It can still be really scary at times. However, it has gotten easier. Now, I can let her go and sleep over at a friend’s house, and I don’t have to lay awake staring at the ceiling all night, worrying.”
With several years of experience under their belt, the goal of the Petty family is to educate people about type 1 diabetes, which includes making others aware of the possible signs and symptoms, such as sleepiness, irritability, excessive thirst, and weight loss.
“I want to raise awareness about the symptoms of type 1,” said Racheal Petty. “There are still so many myths and undiagnosed children who die. But you don’t have to be a child to get type 1. Adults can get it too. I’ve met people who have been diagnosed in their 40s. A well-check at the doctor’s office for any age only requires a finger prick. All they have to do is test one drop of blood, and that will tell if something is wrong.”
Petty, who has been competing in pageants for the past several years, decided to use her platform to educate others on the symptoms and risks of type 1 diabetes.
“I created a platform called ‘Extra sweet, just like me, type 1,’ ” said Petty. “When I go to the pageants, I use my platform to spread awareness and to educate people on the symptoms of type 1 diabetes, because not everybody knows about the risks and the dangers.”
According to Racheal Petty, although life with type 1 diabetes can be challenging for both the patient and the family, it does get easier with time.
“If there are ever any concerns or questions, we try to be available to help those who are newly-diagnosed, because it is traumatic,” said Racheal Petty. “It’s scary. But it does get easier once you adjust to the new way of living.”
For more information on type 1 diabetes, visit jdrf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.